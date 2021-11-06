Joe Walsh on Virginia’s Governor Race: “McAuliffe was a lousy candidate”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Joe Walsh, former Republican presidential candidate, former congressman, and host of the podcast “White Flag with Joe Walsh“, analyzes why political newcomer and Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s race in Virginia over former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe.

“We’re coming out of a pandemic that really, really, really messed up people’s lives and Terry McAuliffe didn’t speak to that at all. Youngkin did to a degree,” Walsh explained.

