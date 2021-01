WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Just hours after taking office, President Joe Biden dismantled a number of Trump’s immigration policies that had targeted undocumented immigrants undoing protections and travel bans from predominately muslim counties.

WDVM’S Tasmin Mahfuz spoke with Nick Taichi Steiner. Steiner is a staff attorney at the ACLU of Maryland.

Steiner spoke about the significance of the reversal along with how Maryland families are moving forward.