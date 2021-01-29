Interview with Del. Danica Roem (Part 2)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In his first week in office, President Biden not only fulfilled his campaign promises but also dismantled a number of Trump-era regulations. One controversial policy includes Trump’s ban on transgender people from serving in the United States military.

Virginia Del. Danica Roem, who represents the 13th district, spoke with WDVM’s Tasmin Mahfuz on what impact this reversal has on the military.

Del. Danica Roem is a former journalist and was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.