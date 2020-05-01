Increasing PPE access for veterans

Capitol Review
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Lawmakers say reports have come out showing a lack of personal protective equipment at some VA facilities throughout the country, and members of congress want answers.
Our Washington Correspondent Basil John reports on what lawmakers want to see.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Trending Stories