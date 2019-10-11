Impeachment Inquiry Showdown

The State Department said Ambassador Gordon Sondland would not be allowed to speak

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Just minutes before he was supposed to testify in front of Congress, the State Department said Ambassador Gordon Sondland would not be allowed to speak about his knowledge of a call between President Trump and the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

That call is at the center of a whistle blower complaint that alleges President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden in exchange for military aid.

Washington DC correspondent Trevor Shirley reports on developments in the latest clash between Congress and the White House.