WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A growing number of Americans are demanding more protections for immigrants suffering through a real humanitarian crisis along the southern border.

There is evidence many immigrant families and children are being treated inhumanely in the detention facilities, enduring wretched living conditions.

Anna Wiernicki reports both the Trump administration and Congress are being called to task.