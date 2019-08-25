The new rules will take effect in 60 days, but the DHS expects immediate lawsuits to stop it

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Department of Homeland Security says it will ignore a federal court agreement and begin holding undocumented immigrant families with children indefinitely.

Acting DHS secretary Kevin McAleenan says holding the families together is the only way to make sure their cases are quickly processed—and the vast majority of them denied entry to the US and deported.

The DHS is promising the families will be kept in clean, comfortable facilities with hot meals and recreation areas. So it the DHS has unilaterally decided that it is no longer bound by a court settlement called the Flores Agreement, which limited the time the government could hold migrant children to 20 days.

Alexandra Limon reports the new rules will take effect in 60 days, but the DHS expects immediate lawsuits to stop it.