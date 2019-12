WASHINGTON (WDVM) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House of Representatives will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Pelosi has asked the House Judiciary Committee to move forward with drafting the articles of impeachment, which she is prepared to bring to the house floor for a vote.

Still, the White House says the president has done nothing wrong.

Anna Wiernicki reports the Trump Administration is gearing up for what it calls a “Fair trial” in the Senate