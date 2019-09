Members of this honor flight received a surprise tribute when they arrived at the World War II memorial.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A group of World War 11, Korea, and Vietnam War veterans from Tennessee flew to Washington this past Tuesday to visit the memorials erected to honor those who fought with them and in too many cases died alongside them.

Jessi Turnure reports several members of this honor flight received a surprise tribute when they arrived at the World War II memorial.