“Historic airlift”: Pentagon and the U.S. military efforts to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan civilians

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — By the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Afghanistan will fully be under the control of the Taliban. The takeover was imminent, but it’s the speed of the political collapse in Afghanistan that caught the world off-guard.

“This is probably going to be a historic airlift, humanitarian, and evacuation mission for the Air Force,” said Defense One’s Senior Correspondent Tara Copp.

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Copp explains the procedure of the Pentagon and U.S. military efforts to evacuate thousands of American citizens and vulnerable Afghan civilians from the war-torn country.

“The terrible thing about all of this is after U.S. forces leave and after all these news organizations depart…What sort of transparency will there be? What sort of eye will the world have on how the Taliban treats its people?” Copp said.

