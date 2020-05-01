Health Force proposed to reduce unemployment, increase testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Some Senate Democrats say they have part of a solution for the growing unemployment numbers and the Covid-19 pandemic. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing to establish a “Health Force” training nearly a million people in the next two months to help with nationwide testing, contact tracing, and vaccinating to help fight the pandemic. Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports on Senator Gillibrand’s efforts to employ some of the millions unemployed during this pandemic.

