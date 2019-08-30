Guns and the CDC

The urgency hasn't sparked the funding for research into the problem as it has before with tobacco and causes of car crashes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The American Medical Association has deemed gun violence in America to be a public health crisis.

That’s because of the Dickey Amendment. It banned the use of federal dollars to advocate for gun control.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention interprets that to mean it is prohibited from conducting research on preventing gun violence.

Morgan Wright tells us more.