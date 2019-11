WASHINGTON (WDVM) — House lawmakers are introducing a bipartisan solution they say will help reduce daily gun violence, school shootings and suicides across the country.

It’s called the Prevent Family Fire Act, and will offer tax credits to retailers who sell safe storage devices for firearms.

WDVM’s Raquel Martin sat down with the bill’s author and one of the country’s leading gun violence prevention groups, to learn more about what they’re calling a “lifesaving initiative.”