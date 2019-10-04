Gun progress standstill

Advocates fear that just as momentum was building behind their efforts to change gun laws in the US

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Gun control and anti-gun violence advocates fear that just as momentum was building behind their efforts to change gun laws in the US, the politics of impeachment may have thrown a wrench in the works.

Those fears were stoked by reports that the President is continuing to consult with the NRA about supporting his battle against impeachment as well as the 2020 campaign.

The head of the Brady United Against Gun Violence says America can’t afford to wait for impeachment to sort itself out.

Kris Brown says the Senate needs to vote on the universal background check bill which the House approved months ago.

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports.