WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President Trump seems to be backing away from leading the charge for expanded federal background checks and red flag laws for gun purchases.

The President now says he’ll leave it to Congress to act…and he wants lawmakers to focus on mental health. But guncontrol groups continue to push for stronger federal regulation of gun ownership; they rallied over the weekend in Ohio, Indiana, and Nevada.

Brie Jackson reports Congress appears poised to take action—the Democratic leadership of the House Judiciary Committee plans to return early from summer recess to work on gun control laws.