Giffords Law Center takes on the NRA

WASHINGTON (WDVM) –On Capitol Review, Chief Counsel and Policy Director of the Giffords Law Center Adam Skaggs tells Tasmin Mahfuz about the Supreme Court taking up arguments in its biggest gun case in more than a decade about a dispute over whether New York’s law violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms”.

On Wednesday, former Congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabrielle Giffords joined 50 other gun violence survivors on the steps of the Supreme Court in a rallying call for gun violence prevention and lifesaving gun laws.

Also this week, Giffords filed a lawsuit against the NRA for violations of campaign finance laws dating back to 2014.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Giffords by Campaign Legal Center Action, alleges that the NRA engaged in a broad pattern of activity that violated the Federal Election Campaign Act.

Since 2014, the NRA has made as much as $35 million in unlawful, excessive, and unreported in-kind campaign contributions to seven federal candidates, including candidates for US Senate in 2014, 2016, and 2018, and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

