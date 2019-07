As a part of a settlement, the company agreed to spend up to $425 million to directly help those affected

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — It’s been just under 2 years since Equifax announced a data breach that exposed the personal information of 147 million people.

Morgan Wright reports the settlement includes up to 4 years of free credit monitoring or $125 cash, plus additional help for those whose stolen id was actually used by the bad guys.