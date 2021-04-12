Frederick Chief of Police, Jason Lando, recounts active shooter at Fort Detrick (Part 2)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Frederick Chief of Police, Jason Lando, recounts what happened during last week’s active shooter investigation in Frederick, Maryland.
We also learned that this isn’t the first active shooter that Chief Lando has responded to.
by: Katie MisuracaPosted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Frederick Chief of Police, Jason Lando, recounts what happened during last week’s active shooter investigation in Frederick, Maryland.
We also learned that this isn’t the first active shooter that Chief Lando has responded to.