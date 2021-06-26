Former NLRB chairman gives his take on the Supreme Court ruling to expand student-athletes benefits

Capitol Review

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Executive Director of the Workers’ Rights Institute at Georgetown University Law Center Mark Gaston Pearce explains what the Supreme Court ruling means for college athletes and what would happen if athletes go from being considered an “amateur” athlete to an “employee” at their institution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Trending Stories