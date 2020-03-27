WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – President Trump has announced that the Housing and Urban Development Department will suspend foreclosures and evictions through the month of April due to a growing concern of Americans who face the reality of losing jobs and missing rent and mortgage payments.
Foreclosures and evictions suspended through April
