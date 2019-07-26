First black payer awarded

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Willie O’Ree, the first black player in the National Hockey League, joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill as they introduce legislation to award him the Congressional gold medal.

O’Ree made his career debut, playing with Boston Bruins. He retired after 21 years of professional hockey and then became a leader in his community offering minority and undeserved children hockey programs.

Raquel Martin reports on Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s efforts to give O’Ree the special honor.