FEMA Director Coleman says rebuilding in KY ‘may take years’ (Part 2)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In part 2 of their conversation on Capitol Review on the aftermath of the storms in Kentucky, FEMA/DHS Director Marcus Coleman joined Tasmin Mahfuz from Mayfield, Kentucky to talk about how residents can gain access to federal assistance, debris removal and ways for people to volunteer or donate.

“One of the first things I recommend people to do – United Way has 2-1-1 available. That’s a non-government organization that’s curating resources to some of those in need. Dialing 2-1-1, seeing what resources are available based on what your needs are is going to be a critical step, ” explained Director Coleman. “Make sure you have that conversation with your insurance agent if you are insured for homeowners and renters.”

To apply for disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-6322.

For debris removal, the Crisis Cleanup Line has been activated at 800-451-1954.

