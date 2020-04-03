WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Healthcare workers, emergency responders and other essential staff continue to go to work during the Covid-19 outbreak… But what about their kids who have to stay at home?
Our Washington Correspondent Basil John reports as lawmakers demand the administration make child options available.
Expanding childcare for essential workers
