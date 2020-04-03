Expanding childcare for essential workers

Capitol Review
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Healthcare workers, emergency responders and other essential staff continue to go to work during the Covid-19 outbreak… But what about their kids who have to stay at home?
Our Washington Correspondent Basil John reports as lawmakers demand the administration make child options available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories