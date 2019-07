WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The U.S. Women’s National soccer team won the World Cup and was celebrated with pomp and circumstance but the team’s push for equal pay continues full speed.

One of the team’s major sponsors has stepped up, Procter and Gamble, took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s New York Times to announce a $529,000 donation to the players association to help close the pay gap between U.S. men and women soccer players.

Congress has checked into the game, as well.