WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Emoluments Clause is a section of the US constitution that says no one in the office can accept any sort of gift or money from a foreign state.

At least one congressman says President Trump has violated that clause, and that could be grounds for an article of impeachment.

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin (D) says the president has turned the public office of the presidency into an instrument of self-enrichment, and Raskin says trump has been collecting millions of dollars from foreign governments since the beginning of his presidency.

