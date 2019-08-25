Drive Sober

WASHINGTON (WDVM) –The next few weeks are the most dangerous on the highway. The US Department of Transportation says the weeks surrounding Labor Day are the statistically the deadliest—with more fatal vehicle accidents than any other time of year.

So the DOT is launching a 13-million dollar media campaign to implore drivers not to get behind the wheel if they’re impaired. The campaign will appear on TV, radio, in movie theaters, and on social media.

Trevor Shirley reports the Transportation Department hopes the ads will save lives.