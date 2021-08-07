Dr. Jeff Gardere on DC police officers

(WASHINGTON) WDVM — This week, a spokesperson for Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department confirmed four officers who responded to the January 6 attack on the Capitol have died by apparent suicide since that day.

Last Thursday, Officer Gunther Hashida, an 18-year veteran on the force, was found dead in his home, according to Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesperson. “Officer Hashida was a hero, who risked his life to save our Capitol, the Congressional community and our very Democracy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “All Americans are indebted to him for his great valor and patriotism on January 6th and throughout his selfless service.”

That same day, MPD confirmed officer Kyle DeFreytag had also died by suicide in July. “Officer Kyle DeFreytag, assigned to the Fifth District, was found deceased on Saturday, July 10, 2021,” an MPD spokesperson confirmed that the cause was death by suicide.

On Capitol Review, clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere tells Tasmin Mahfuz about the trauma, day-to-day challenges, and the mental health impacts of the January 6th Capitol attacks inflicted on the DC police officers and their family members