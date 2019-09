Lawmakers want to know why the complaint was, possibly illegally, kept from Congress

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee heard from the acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Mcguire.

Lawmakers want answers from him about the whistleblower complaint reportedly involving President Trump’s request to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

They will want to know why that complaint was, possibly illegally, kept from Congress.

Washington DC correspondent Brie Jackson has details from Capitol Hill.