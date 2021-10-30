DNC Executive Director Sam Cornale on Terry McAuliffe’s track record for all Virginians

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Gubernatorial candidate for Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe is locked in a dead heat against Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. While the former Democratic governor is seeking a comeback, the staying power of a blue wave is being put to the test.

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Executive Director of the Democratic National Committee Sam Cornale details McAuliffe’s accomplishments as the 72nd Governor of Virginia, the tighter-than-expected race that hinges on voter turnout and the importance of the governor’s race in Virginia at the national level.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.