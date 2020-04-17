Disinfecting N95 Masks Approved

Capitol Review
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Amid the shortages of the critical medical supplies needed to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, the government is giving the green light to for healthcare professionals to safely re-use N95 masks…
Our Washington Correspondent Alexandra Limon reports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories