Disabled Vets Student Loans

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 25-thousand disabled American veterans…who owe an average of $30-thousand in student loans…woke up to encouraging news this morning.

President Trump on Wednesday directed the Department of Education to cancel all federally-held student loan debt for veterans who are totally and permanently disabled.

Disabled vets have long been eligible for loan forgiveness, but in May, 51 attorneys general sent a letter to the Education Department complaining that the application process was long, complicated, and discouraging. The President seems to have gotten the message.



