Del. Neil Parrott shares proposed redistricting plans in Maryland and GOP view on new police reform laws

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Starting October 1st, hundreds of new laws went into effect in Maryland. Police reform, backed and passed by a Democratic-majority legislature, was a topic of intense debate during the General Assembly. The Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 or Anton’s Law has been hailed as setting a new standard for policing but it was largely voted against by Republicans.

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Del. Neil Parrott (R-Washington County) shares the GOP perspective on the new police reform laws and why Republicans voted against the bills.

“Unfortunately, what it does is it removes a lot of the tools that the police uses to protect the community. I find it hard to believe that Baltimore, the 4th highest murder rate in the country, is passing these bills that tie the hands of police officers,” said Del. Neil Parrott.

Del. Parrott also shares the proposed redistricting plans for Maryland and what possible new boundaries would look like in Washington County.

