Defense Funding

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As lawmakers show their support for veterans, Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe says if Congress really wants to support our troops, they would quit playing politics and pass the national defense authorization act.

The NDAA, which covers everything from spending to policy for the military, must be reauthorized by the end of the year.

Anna Wiernicki reports Sen. Inhofe says if Congress does not pass the bill before the end of the year, it would be devastating for our military.