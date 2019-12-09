Defense bill still stuck

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says the National Defense Authorization Act is at risk of failing to pass for the first time in nearly 50 years.

He says Democrats are obsessing over impeachment, and everything else including the essential defense spending bill, is falling by the wayside.

Congress has successfully passed a defense bill every year since 1961.

Democrats are pushing to include money for election security in the bill, and Republicans say that’s partisan politics that belongs someplace else.