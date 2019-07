Proposals are being met with resistance from Republican lawmakers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Organizations that support more gun control measures contend that people are becoming desensitized to gun violence in the U.S.

They want to keep the attention on recent incidents, like the mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

Alexandra Limon reports pro-gun control groups and Democratic lawmakers want to ban high-capacity magazines and specific types of weapons at the federal level. But the proposals are being met with resistance from Republican lawmakers.