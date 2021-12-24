DC Health State Epidemiologist on staggering surge of COVID-19 cases (Part 2)

(WDVM) — This week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated an indoor mask mandate and is requiring proof of vaccination at places indoors starting on January 15.

In part two of their conversation on Capitol Review, Tasmin Mahfuz and DC Health State Epidemiologist Dr. Anil Mangla discuss the mutations of the coronavirus and why the Omicron variant is spreading faster than the Delta variant.

“The mutations within the Omicron variant also causes the virus to replicate more than 70 times faster than the Delta variant,” Dr. Mangla explained.

When gathering for the holidays, Dr. Mangla asserts the need for families to get vaccinated before seeing relatives and the effectiveness of a booster shot.

“The key component here is it’s airborne so try to assess your risk and try to assess your family’s risk. Wear a mask. The mask is going to protect you and it will protect others because the virus is airborne. Try to keep a distance, try to avoid crowds, try to avoid gatherings. If you’re having a gathering, try to make sure that the people coming are vaccinated,” Dr. Mangla said.

Watch their full conversation in the video above.