Dangerous Cosmetics

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As Johnson and Johnson faces lawsuits over claims that an ingredient in its baby powder causes cancer, lawmakers held a hearing to discuss the growing number of unregulated cosmetic products on the market.

There are literally thousands of them, but the FDA says it doesn’t have the resources to police them all.

Republicans made it clear they are looking forward to reaching across the aisle to find solutions to address this problem.

They all agree action on this issue can’t wait much longer.