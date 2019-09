A new report calculates gun violence costs the country more than $200 billion every year

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — House Democrats contend gun violence is not only costing lives but money as well.

Democrats and gun advocates are focusing on the numbers as they try to pressure Republicans to take action as gun reform continues to stall in Congress.

