Coronavirus Task Force Agendas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The president made commitments to the American people in the battle against the Coronavirus. But following through on them will be up to his Coronavirus task force–and whether they can push lawmakers to enact their agenda.
Joe Hhalil reports from Washington.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories