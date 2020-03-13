Coronavirus impact on small businesses

Capitol Review
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Small businesses and the workers they employee continue to feel the impact of the Coronavirus… as fears of a worsening epidemic grow.
From restaurants to retail… experts say few in this economy could be hit harder than America’s small business community.
D.C. Correspondent Trevor Shirley reports on congressional efforts to lessen the damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories