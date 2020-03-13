WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Small businesses and the workers they employee continue to feel the impact of the Coronavirus… as fears of a worsening epidemic grow.
From restaurants to retail… experts say few in this economy could be hit harder than America’s small business community.
D.C. Correspondent Trevor Shirley reports on congressional efforts to lessen the damage.
Coronavirus impact on small businesses
