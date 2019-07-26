Coal miners on Capitol Hill

Experts say the disease is more widespread than its been in the last 25 years in Appalachian coal-mining states

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Black lung disease continues to debilitate and kill in America’s coal mining communities.

Experts say the disease is more widespread than its been in the last 25 years in Appalachian coal-mining states. Coal miners, coal miners’ widows and their families gathered at the Capitol to ask lawmakers to act on a 10-year extension of the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.

Morgan Wright reports the trust fund pays benefits to the miners and their family members when the mine companies go bust.