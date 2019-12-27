Coal miners celebrate after passage of American Miners Act of 2019

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Coal miners celebrated after a last minute passage of a government spending bill.

The bill avoids another government shutdown…but more important for the miners and their families, it includes a long-awaited plan to save their pension and health care funds.

The plan is called the bipartisan American Miners Act of 2019, and lawmakers from coal states have been fighting for years to make sure the miners’ pension funds don’t go bankrupt.

Washington correspondent Morgan Wright reports the United Mine Workers union calls it a tremendous victory for miners, their families, and their communities.