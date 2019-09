Gov. Hogan made his case at the annual meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the world. Its health is critical to the region and important for the whole country.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan recently called out Pennsylvania for not doing enough to end runoff and sewage pollution. Hogan wants action from his northern neighbor and the EPA to hold the state accountable.

Morgan Wright reports Hogan made his case at the annual meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council.