Iran says it shot down a U.S. drone, which the U.S. says was flying over international waters

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Tensions in the Middle East remain high, as the U.S. stands ready to deploy another thousand troops to the region. Iran says it shot down a U.S. drone, which the U.S. says was flying over international waters. This nearly caused retaliatory strikes by the U.S. military, before President Trump called them off at the last minute.

Brie Jackson reports on reaction on Capitol Hill, as thousands of military families across the country watch and wait.