WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is the first senator to test positive for the Covid-19 virus…And other senators have self-quarantined.
Those still on Capitol Hill are pushing to allow remote voting to continue their work but not risk their health.
Our Washington Correspondent Basil John reports on the effort to make this a reality.
Capitol Hill pushing for remote voting
