A congressman claims the border is wide open, and Congress should be hashing out a deal on border security

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The House and Senate were both able to cut a budget deal before getting out of DC for the August recess, but one lawmaker thinks congress should cut the vacation short and get back to work.

Morgan Wright reports Pennsylvania republican congressman Scott Perry claims the border is wide open, and Congress should be hashing out a deal on border security.