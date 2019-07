Typically, hearings are held by committees that are chaired by the majority party

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A group of Democratic Senators is taking immigration matters into their own hands. They are holding their own hearing on the conditions of migrant children at the southern border.

Typically, hearings are held by committees that are chaired by the majority party, in this case, it would be the Republicans who control the Senate.

But Anna Wiernicki reports Democrats say senate republicans won’t cooperate.