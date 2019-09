People line up before sunrise to cross by foot or vehicle into San Diego

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — More than 100,000 people cross the San Diego – Tijuana border every day to go to school, work, to see a doctor, or to go shopping.

These people have become accustomed to the transborder lifestyle. Some US residents even choose to live in Tijuana because it is cheaper.

Border Reporter Anna Wiernicki is at their port of entry where people line up before sunrise to cross by foot or vehicle into San Diego.