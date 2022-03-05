WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Believe: The Barack Obama Story, the 2008 documentary directed by Thomas Hart, will air on WDCW this weekend.

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Rep. Beyer (D-VA) talks about his relationship with President Obama as an early campaign supporter, worked to help build the campaign, led the Obama transition at the Department of Commerce, and then became President Obama’s Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein. As U.S. Congressman, Beyer was a big part of the push for some of Obama’s foreign policy initiatives including trade agreements and the Iran nuclear deal.

Watch Believe: The Barack Obama Story — Sunday, March 6th at 1pm on DCW50.