Back to School EpiPens

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As back to school approaches, parents of children with severe food allergies have to do some extra shopping—for EpiPens.

EpiPens provide emergency treatment for life threatening allergy attacks. They auto-inject a drug called epinephrine.

And shortages of the devices continue to be a problem. This summer the makers of brand name EpiPen issued an extension of expiration dates–urging parents, schools and health care providers to keep and use the EpiPens up to four months beyond their date printed on the label. And there are now alternative epinephrine auto injectors—that are covered by some insurance plans.

Alexandra Limon reports the experts at FARE—Food Allergy Research and Education—say the trick is knowing how and where to find them.